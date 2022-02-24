33-year-old cage-fighter Liam Hall has had his minimum sentence increased from 8 years to 10 years following a brutal attack on his girlfriend and her children.

This comes after the Court of Appeal in Durham ruled that the original sentence was deemed too lenient for the crime.

Hall was arrested after punching, kicking, and choking his partner and two 13-year-old girls before fleeing the home. During his trial, it was revealed that he was drunk and high on illicit substances at the time of the attack.

When Police arrived, the victims were found with brutal facial injuries and blood splattered all over the home. One of the teenagers also had her eye socket broken after her head was banged against a wall by Hall.

Liam Hall Has Sentence Moved To 10 Years Minimum

Hall was then charged with a pair of counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm. Hall has since failed to recall the incident and has expressed remorse to authorities for his actions.

With the new sentencing, Hall won’t be able to apply for parole until 2031. He has also been handed an indefinite restraining order against his girlfriend and the two young victims.

Hall had been with the woman romantically for just a few months after being released from prison for his previous manslaughter charge.

It is unclear if Hall and his legal team will attempt to appeal the new sentence.

Do you think justice was served in the case of Liam Hall?

