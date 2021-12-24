A man known as ‘The Killer Cagefighter‘ has been sentenced to life after launching a vicious attack on his girlfriend and her two 13-year-old daughters.

Liam Hall punched, kicked, and choked the girls after becoming enraged because he lost his wallet during a night fuelled by booze and drugs. Hall launched a prolonged attack on his 24-year-old partner, leaving her with “horrific facial injuries” before exiting the blood-splattered County Durham house.

One of the teenage girls had her head banged against a wall and her eye socket broken before being choked unconscious. Hall also broke her nose and arm. A consultant said the young girl had too many injuries to count. The other 13-year-old was also knocked unconscious and later recalled Hall dragging her upstairs by her hair.

The 20 stone, 6ft4in-tall fighter has a previous conviction for manslaughter after killing a man during a pub fight.

Hall had only been dating his victim for a couple of months after being released from prison.

Hall admitted two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and one of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. According to his barrister, John Turner, Hall does not recall the incident but has since expressed remorse for his actions.

MMA Fighter To Serve At Least 8 Years Of Life Sentence

The violent thug will not be competing in MMA again anytime soon after being sentenced to life in prison and being told he will not be able to apply for parole until 2029. Hall had also been tagged with an indefinite restraining order regarding his victims.

Recorder Jo Kidd dismissed his claims of remorse labeling him a “ticking timebomb” following his release from prison for other violent offences. Kidd took exception to Hall’s “grave and gross” attack on two teenage girls, taking this into consideration during her sentencing.

“Your relative size and weight by comparison to these children cannot be under-estimated,” she said, adding: “In light of your previous conviction for manslaughter, where you killed a man by punching and kicking, you should have been only too aware of the risk you posed to anybody, but particularly children, if you chose to behave in that way again.”

