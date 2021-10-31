Li Jingliang is down but not out.

Jingliang suffered a first-round submission defeat after getting dominated by Khamzat Chimaev in their welterweight contest at UFC 267 last night.

Chimaev quickly took Jingliang down and looked to finish the fight with ground strikes. Jingliang managed to survive only to see his back get taken.

“”Borz” applied the rear naked choke and despite getting out of it a couple of times, Jingliang’s luck didn’t last for long as Chimaev eventually put him to sleep.

It was a tough way to lose for the Chinese star who has now suffered his second defeat in his last three outings overall. However, he only plans on coming back stronger as he took to social media following the setback.

“Adult beauty. Feed the wolf, the sun will still rise tomorrow. I will train hard and come back. Thank you friends and fans for supporting me.”

It’s not the worst thing for Jingliang either given how high Chimaev’s stock is.

Jingliang’s own stock was pretty high after an emphatic knockout victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio eaerlier this year. Another win like that and he will be back on track once again.

Who do you want to see Jingliang fight next?