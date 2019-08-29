Exclusive: Li Jingliang Denies Matchup With Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Is ‘Just Another Fight’

Spread the word!













31-year-old Chinese UFC star Li Jingliang has the opportunity to get a number in front of his name this weekend (Sat. August 31, 2019).

Jingliang will take on Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in the co-main event of UFC Shenzhen. Dos Santos is currently the No. 14-ranked welterweight in the world and is on a seven-fight winning streak. The Brazilian is also a proven finisher, finishing his last three fights.

For Jingliang, the opportunity to extend his win streak to three against dos Santos in front of his native Chinese crowd is a massive one. When speaking to LowKickMMA, Jingliang dispelled the notion that this is “just another fight,” and admitted his training has been tailored towards dos Santos specifically as an opponent.

“It’s not just another fight for me. Dos Santos is an all-around fighter and I have been tailoring my training against his moves. It’s the only way, to treat your opponent with full respect, and that we put on a great fight for all.”

Jingliang is competing on a card that is massive for the Chinese MMA market. With a UFC title fight headlining the night, and the recent opening of the UFC Performance Institute in China, Jingliang is excited to see the Las Vegas-based promotion in investing in the athletes of his country.

“I think this is fantastic and very good for Chinese athletes. And I hope China (athletes) will improve.”

