Exclusive: Weili Zhang Calls Possibility Of Winning UFC Title In China ‘Dream Come True’

Weili Zhang is receiving an incredible opportunity in her first-ever UFC title shot.

Zhang will headline UFC Shenzhen this weekend (Sat. August 31, 2019) against Jessica Andrade. The 115-pound title will be on the line in front of Zhang’s native Chinese crowd. When it was announced that Zhang, who only has three fights under the UFC banner, would be receiving the next title shot, the Las Vegas-based promotion received a bit of backlash for the decision.

However, as Zhang tells LowKickMMA, she blocks that kind of negativity out, and is focused on giving things her all on fight night.

“I won’t care too much about other people’s complaints, because I think I won it with my effort and I deserve it. Many people don’t know me, and I will try my best to show them my capacity.”

While Zhang is better known for her work in the stand-up department, she’s also a very dangerous combatant on the ground. She’ll be in for quite the test against Andrade, one of the stronger grapplers in the women’s strawweight division at the moment. But if things ultimately find their way to the canvas in Shenzhen, Zhang is confident in her skill set.

“Yes, I am very confident. I know that from my previous performance many people, even UFC, think that I am more of a stand-up fighter. Actually, I am also quite good at ground fighting. Also, I am a bit stubborn and have a lot of pride, so sometimes I use the style that my opponent is good at on purpose.”

Not only is the title on the line in this fight, but Zhang has the chance to win a UFC title in front of her native Chinese crowd – a rare occurrence being China isn’t typically the promotion’s first choice for title fights.

“For sure it will be a dream come true for me, and it will be a piece of good news for my country. I will try my best to help promote the sport and MMA in China, by performing my best for the world.”

Do you think Zhang will win the UFC women’s strawweight title in China this weekend?