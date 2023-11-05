Lethwei Legend Dave Leduc retires after intense battle with Kun Khmer star Prom Samnang – highlights

Dave Leduc, the Myanmar-Canadian boxing icon and first foreign champion of Myanmar’s national martial art, Lethwei, squared off with Kun Khmer legend Prum Samnang in a battle of combat sports titans on Sunday.

Emanating from The Town Arena at Chip Mong 271 Megamall in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Leduc stepped into the ring for what is expected to be his final fight after more than 10 years of dominance in Lethwei and Muay Thai. The ‘Steel Giraffe’ initially kickstarted his career competing in mixed martial arts, but opted to make the move to Myanmar where he quickly established himself as one of the most exciting fighters in sport.

Leduc claimed the Openweight Lethwei Golden Belt, defending it an incredible nine times. He also captured titles under the ILFJ, MLWC, and WLC banners.

Meeting him in the ring was Cambodian Kun Khmer fighter Prom Samnang. ‘The Barber’ won the Gold medal at in the SEA Games in 2023 and was a flag bearer for Team Cambodia during the opening ceremony. With 160 career wins to his credit, Prom is considered to be one of the best fighters in the history of Kun Khmer, earning the 2023 Krud Kun Khmer 78 kg world championship and the 2023 Techo Santepheap Kun Khmer title.

Check Out Highlights From Dave Leduc vs. Prom Samnang Below:

Dave Leduc battled against Kun Khmer legend Prom Samnang in front of a massive crowd in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.



As per the rules, the fight is scored a draw after going the full nine minutes. pic.twitter.com/cmIfTDaYx6 — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) November 5, 2023

Dave Leduc drops Prom Samnang with the overhand right! pic.twitter.com/C2gOJUZPXd — Matysek (@Matysek88) November 5, 2023