Lerone Murphy Breaks Down Viral Spinning Back Elbow Knockout at UFC 319

Lerone Murphy has had the MMA world talking since his emphatic spinning back elbow finish of Aaron Pico at UFC 319, and he recently broke down what went into executing a technique like that. The surging featherweight fighter did this breakdown during a recent interview on the Believe You Me Podcast for Michael Bisping’s official YouTube channel.

The finish over the highly hyped UFC debutant in Chicago is even seemingly enough for Murphy to potentially net a 145-pound title shot, as reigning champ Alexander Volkanovski has indicated interest in a December fight with the British combatant. When getting into the x’s and o’s of how he dispatched of the former Bellator MMA superstar, Murphy said,

“I knew he was going to close the distance a lot and pressure a lot. So I was drilling the knees up the middle, the spinning back elbow; because obviously, if you watch my fights, you see me throw a lot of spinning back kicks, right?” “So I knew he wouldn’t have been ready for that one, because I haven’t really thrown that one before. It’s something I drilled a lot, especially with where he puts his head when he’s shot. I’m a technician. I watch a lot of tape on guys, so I understand the flaws, and I’m already seeing holes in Volkanovski that I’m going to exploit.”

Lerone Murphy eyes UFC title shot against Alexander Volkanovski next

As mentioned above, both Lerone Murphy and Alexander Volkanovski seem keen to compete against each other next, with the former having a fleshed-out vision of how he can get the jump on the latter. Murphy is riding a nine-fight win streak in the UFC, and his KO of the year contender against Aaron Pico washed away the residuals that some fans had regarding Murphy’s more conservative performance against the heavy-handed Josh Emmett in April this year.

In the same referenced interview above with the former UFC middleweight champion, Lerone Murphy stated [via MMA Mania],