Featherweight great Alexander Volkanovski, after prevailing over rising star Diego Lopes at UFC 314, makes an inspiring case for adversity in his most recent video on his YouTube channel. In which he would explain how he faces adversity head-on to achieve success, and says adversity is a privilege in and of itself.

“I’m very happy with the message I was able to send to the world. When I talk about adversity being a privilege, people ask, ‘How’s it a privilege?’ It’s about mindset. When all the odds are stacked against you, you have the chance to do something incredible. No one over 35 has done this in our division. Even if I didn’t, just trying to accomplish something under all that adversity makes you stronger. Don’t shy away from adversity—look what can happen if you push through. You can accomplish things no one’s done, or at least become stronger trying.”

As visible in the video above, Alexander Volkanovski’s mindset and philosophy on life and fighting set him apart from the competition. Despite being on the bad end of two of the most brutal finishes in UFC title fights against Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev, he doesn’t let defeat be the end of him or his career.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: (R-L) Alexander Volkanovski of Australia and Diego Lopes of Brazil hug after the UFC featherweight championship bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Alexander Volkanovski Will never let defeat beat him.

Volkanovski proved not only in his fight against Diego Lopes that he did not fear the power of the Brazilian but also that he overcame adversity himself when he was knocked down in the fight. He continued to work his game plan and outstrike the younger and much larger foe. This once again proves the unbreakable will and excellent philosophy that make him one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.