The UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards stunned the world earlier this year. In the final round against the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter Kamaru Usman, Edwards captured the title with a smooth head kick knockout in the final round of their championship match. Now, with the welterweight throne under ‘Rocky’s watch, he is looking at future potential contenders and he likes the look of Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Englishman Leon Edwards said he still wants to finish his feud with ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal. ‘Rocky’ said:

“ (Jorge) Masvidal is one I definitely want to have, but because he keeps losing it’s difficult to make it make sense for the company. Even for the fans to sell it. I know it will probably sell as far as the backstory.”

Years ago, Edwards and Masvidal got into a backstage brawl but have never met in the octagon. ‘Gamebred’ is a popular fan favorite, having held the singular BMF title. But it is unlikely Masvidal will be challenging for a world title anytime soon as he is winless in his last three bouts.

Edwards also added that fighting Irish superstar Conor McGregor is very much on his radar. The 31-year-old UFC champion said:

“Conor (McGregor) would be one that would be easy to make. We’re managed by the same management team.”

After Edwards captured the welterweight title he did an impression of Conor McGregor’s billionaire strut. Additionally, he has promoted ‘The Norotious’s whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve on Instagram. Although, McGregor is also unlikely to be fighting for a welterweight title as he is winless in his last two fights, and only has one victory in the weight class from back in 2020.

Leon Edwards wants a contender

The Jamaican-British fighter ‘Rocky’ Leon Edwards is happy to fight any contender as long as they earn their spot to challenge for the crown, whether Conor McGregor, Masvidal, or someone else. Edwards had nine wins at welterweight before he was able to challenge for the throne in 2022.

‘Rocky’ Leon Edwards continued:

“But yeah, I think for me, whoever comes; comes. If it’s the No. 1 contender then that’s what it is and if Masvidal can go out and get a big win then that’s a fight I want. I even said it, I’ll give him the belt before that though he doesn’t deserve it. I was acting off emotions. But whoever comes. The No. 1 contenders or the money fights, for me it doesn’t matter. I believe I’m the best and I’ve been saying I’m the best since [back] in the day.” [Transcript courses of MMAMania.com]