Video – Leon Edwards receives words of encouragement from Usain Bolt ahead of UFC 278 win

Footage has emerged this week of Olympic gold medal victor, Usain Bolt offering words of encouragement to his Jamaican countryman, Leon Edwards – ahead of the latter’s spectacular title-winning performance at UFC 278 against Kamaru Usman last weekend.

Bolt, a native of Sherwood Content, is also a whopping eight-time Olympic gold medalist, earning world records across the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay sprints – offered words of encouragement to Birmingham star, Edwards, ahead of the striker’s rematch with Usman at UFC 278.

Headlining last weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah – Edwards, who entered his high-profile main event against Usman, was attempting to clinch Octagon gold at the first time or trying, as well as avenge a unanimous decision loss to the Auchi native back in December 2015.

Dropping three of the opening four rounds against Usman at the Vivint Arena, urged to open up and improve on his activity in the final frame, Edwards managed to score an earth-shattering left high kick knockout against Usman with just over a minute remaining in the bout, landing clean after setting up a massive shot off of a jab-straight fake.

Usain Bolt urges Leon Edwards to land Octagon gold at UFC 278

However, prior to fight night, Leon Edwards received some encouragement from his compatriot, Bolt as he prepared to do battle against Usman for the second time.

“You have a championship fight tonight and you’re gonna get it done,” Usain Bolt told Leon Edwards over a video call. “We’re supporting you alright, be ready, get it done, let’s go.” (Transcribed by SportsKeeda)

Prior to his fight with Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards got a message of support from Usain Bolt! 🇯🇲 (via @Leon_edwardsmma, @usainbolt) pic.twitter.com/e2yFUZB7ii — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 23, 2022

Off the back of his shocking victory, Edwards has welcomed an immediate title trilogy rubber match against Usman next, as UFC president, Dana White warms to a potential U.K. return for the Team Renagade BJJ & MMA product.

As well as a title trilogy with Usman next, Edwards, who extended his undefeated run to 11 straight fights, also flirted with a pair of potential fights against former foe, Nate Diaz, as well as a particular grudge match against Jorge Masvidal in the future.