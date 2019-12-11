Leon Edwards: Tyron Woodley Says He’ll Fight Me, But Not In London

Spread the word!













Leon Edwards has called out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley to fight him next.

“Rocky” wants the fight to take place at UFC London when the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion returns to his home country. However, this seems to be a deal-breaker for “T-Wood.” Speaking on the “Eurobash” podcast, Edwards claims he has heard Woodley wants the fight, but doesn’t want it to take place in London. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“I feel like the fans are pushing for this now. Now, they’re getting what I’ve been saying for years, that I’m the best fighter in the U.K. I’m proving it every fight. I can see that they’re pushing to see that Woodley fight in the London main event and I think that’s the fight that makes sense,” Edwards said.

“I’m hoping he takes it, but from what I’m hearing he won’t come to London. He says he’ll fight, but not in London. That makes no sense. We’re in negotiations now and hopefully I’ll know this week. I’m meeting with the UFC, so I’ll have more information about that and what’s going on. What I’m hearing is he doesn’t want to come to London, so we’re trying to force him to come to London.”

Woodley comes off of a unanimous decision loss to Kamaru Usman earlier this year, in which he dropped the welterweight crown to “The Nigerian Nightmare.” Now, Woodley is looking to begin his quest back to the title, hopefully, with a victory over a streaking Edwards.

Edwards is currently on an impressive eight-fight win streak over some notable names in the division. However, the streak has flown under the radar. If Edwards can pick up a win over a former champion, and a dominant one at that, in Woodley, there will be no denying him a title shot.

Do you think Woodley will end up accepting a fight with Edwards in London?