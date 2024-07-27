Leon Edwards looking to Surpass GOAT Georges St-Pierre

At UFC 304, Leon Edwards will look to defend his welterweight crown against the surging Belal Muhammad. This welterweight title match will go down live from Manchester, England on July 27. ‘Rocky’ Edwards is looking past his opponent and looking to build a greater legacy, he’s aiming for greatness.

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad at UFC 304

The English athlete Leon Edwards captured the title off of the powerhouse UFC champion Kamaru Usman, ending his reign with a fifth-round head kick. ‘Rocky’ has added two more title defences to his name since then. With his third title defence on the horizon, the 32-year-old fighter is setting his goals high; he wants to surpass the all-time great Georges St-Pierre.

The Canadian-born Georges St-Pierre won his title off of the welterweight great Matt Hughes with a stunning head kick. Eventually, ‘Rush’ would go on to have a whopping thirteen title wins to his name, including going up in weight and capturing a second-division championship. It wasn’t just the number though that made St-Pierre so great, it was also his complete and utter control of his opponents.

On July 27, Edwards will have a past opponent of his; Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. ‘Rocky’ is looking to build a legacy of greatness. During the UFC media day, Edwards explained, “He’s just another guy in the way, right? I’m chasing the great GSP’s record because he is another opponent in the way.” Leon Edwards added, “Everyone knows his gameplan will be to come out and try wrestling. But even his wrestling, it ain’t all that. He ain’t f**king Khabib [Nurmagomedov] or GSP, he’s Belal. Let’s see.”

UFC 304 will be one step in the ladder to greatness for England’s Leon Edwards.