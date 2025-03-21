Leon Edwards Addresses Staph Infection Concerns Ahead of UFC London

ByCraig Pekios
Leon Edwards responded to rumors that he may be going into UFC London with a staph infection.

On Saturday, the former welterweight champion returns to the Octagon for the first time since surrendering his 170-pound crown to Belal Muhammad last year. Meeting ‘Rocky’ in the evening’s main event at the iconic O2 Arena will be No. 5 ranked contender Sean Brady.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return, photos of the UK fan favorite training at his gym sparked concern when it appeared that Edwards had a rather nasty-looking staph infection just below his right elbow.

During his appearance at the UFC London media day on Wednesday, Edwards was asked about the photos. ‘Rocky’ revealed that he did appear to have an infection of some type, but declined to confirm whether or not it was staph. Regardless, Edwards made it clear that he had already gone through a round of antibiotics to treat the infection and that it in no way impacted his training camp.

“I actually did have it, this was about six weeks ago,” Edwards said. “Took antibiotics for it, it’s gone. I had no effects cardio-wise, I was fine. I don’t even know if it was staph, it was like a bite or something but yeah, that was 6 weeks ago, nothing affected nothing, I’m good.”

Leon Edwards Could Be One Win Away from Another Crack at UFC Gold

Despite coming up short against Muhammad at UFC 304, ‘Rocky’ still sits atop the welterweight contender’s list, putting him potentially one solid win away from getting another crack at the division’s top prize.

However, that one win will have to come against a man who’s only lost once in his entire MMA career.

Sean Brady is sitting on a solid 7-1 record inside the Octagon and rides into ‘The Big Smoke’ with big wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Gilbert Burns in his last two outings.

