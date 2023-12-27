Leon Edwards – Shavkat Rakhmonov opens as pick ’em fight amid links to massive UFC title showdown

Both turning in impressive performance en route to respective victories at UFC 296 earlier this month, markets are currently even as pick ‘em between undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards and Shavkat Rakhmonov, amid continued links to a massive title fight between the duo next year.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, headlined UFC 296 earlier this month in Las Vegas, Nevada, successfully defending his divisional crown with a comfortable and comprehensive unanimous decision win over former interim champion, Colby Covington.

Earlier on the main card of the same flagship event, unbeaten finisher, Rakhmonov improved to 18-0 as a professional, registeringh is staggering eighteenth straight career finish with a dominant second round rear-naked choke win over veteran former two-time title chaser, Stephen Thompson.

Shavkat Rakhmonov #2 🇰🇿

vs. Stephen Thompson (UFC 296) pic.twitter.com/Kwf81MskVW — OVRHND Media (@OVRHNDMediaID) December 26, 2023

Leon Edwards – Shavkat Rakhmonov opens as pick ’em fight

And amid links to what would come as a blockbuster championship fight next year, Leon Edwards and Shavkat Rakhmonov are currently sitting at -110 for a title pairing, with markets listing the duo as a pick ‘em fight at the time of publication.

Fans hopeful of landing action on a fight between Leon Edwards and Shavkat Rakhmonov early before a potential fight next year, can place bets on markets including bizzo casino – with many markets and bookies taking bets on the pairing already, including outright winning wagers as a well as a host of prop bets.

Successfully defending his welterweight crown for the second time since his reign began back in August of last year, back in March, Birmingham technician, Leon Edwards landed a close, majority decision win over former pound-for-pound great, Kamaru Usman.

And with his title fight victory against Covington at UFC 296, the Team Renegade BJJ & MMA staple was linked with a title fight rematch against the surging, Belal Muhamamd – who is fresh from a May victory against Gilbert Burns.

However, according to Edwards’ coach, Dave Lovell, a potential fight with Brazilian former title chaser, Burns would be his next chosen fight – rather than a rematch with Muhammad, to many’s questioning.

“If I had a choice who would be next, I would prefer (Gilbert) Burns over Belal (Muhamamd), because I think Burns brings more to the table than Belal,” Dave Lovell said. “Because Leon’s beaten him [Muhammad] – well, I shouldn’t say that, he had the no-constest against Belal. It looked like, you can’t judge it by the first round totally, but it looked like Leon obviously had the first round locked down with Belal and he was going in for the kill [up tunil] the second until the eye poke occurred.”

“But yeah, if I had a choice, overall, I would like Burns, but we’ll take whoever they [the UFC] throw at us,” Lovell finished.

Touted to challenge for welterweight gold next year – if not win the championship outright, Uzbekistan contender, Rakhmonov landed his second straight submission victory this year with his stoppage of Thompson – adding to a highlight-reel third round standing rear-naked choke win over Geoff Neal back in March.

And with his stoppage win earlier this month, Rakhmonov earned himself the number three rank in the official welterweight rankings.

Who wins in a future title pairing: Leon Edwards or Shavkat Rakhmonov?