Leon Edwards admits he was surprised by Sean Brady’s height

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards has admitted he was surprised by how small Sean Brady was when they first faced off together.

Tomorrow night, Leon Edwards will attempt to find his way back to a world title shot. He is the former welterweight king, but after losing the strap to Belal Muhammad, he’s been forced to go back to the drawing board. Now, he’ll take on Sean Brady in the main event of UFC London, knowing that a statement victory will put him right back in the mix at 170 pounds.

Of course, the wrestling game of Brady is expected to be a big source of concern for Leon Edwards, as was the case in his fight against Belal Muhammad. In a recent interview, ‘Rocky’ spoke about both Sean’s wrestling and his height.

Leon Edwards discusses Sean Brady’s height

“I didn’t know he was that small,” Edwards told reporters, including MMA Junkie, at UFC Fight Night 255 media day. “I was walking towards him and he had his back turned to me, and I looked over and was like, ‘Where the f*ck is Sean?’

“Then he turned around and I was like, ‘What the hell?’ So yeah, I think he’s about 5’8, 5’9 probably. I feel like the size difference, the reach, and the strength will play a big part in the fight.”

“I think it’s pretty similar as far as the wrestling takedowns,” Edwards said. “He’s probably got more submission threats as the (Kamaru) Usmans and Colbys (Covington) and Belal (Muhammad). They’re more like riding pressure kind of wrestlers.

“He’ll go for stuff, which will give me more space to get up basically or to re-attack. So, if you see him in the Burns fight, Burns was able to get up every time and he re-attacks every time because he kind of creates scrambles whereas other guys are more pressure wrestlers, I would say probably.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie