Leon Edwards Says Rafael dos Anjos Was Forced Into This Fight

Leon Edwards is set for a step up in competition in the main event of UFC San Antonio as he takes on Rafael dos Anjos. It is a short notice fight for both fighters.

Yet, according to the Englishman, he believes dos Anjos was forced into accepting this fight.

“The UFC came to me and offered the fight for August 3 I think, I can’t remember what card, but they offered me the main event and I said yes,” Edwards explained to MMA Fighting. “They offered him the fight and he said no, he needs more time. He turned it down first and then they came back to me a couple of weeks later and said what do you think about doing the main event in San Antonio, Tex. and I said yes again. I don’t know how but somehow he accepted the fight so here we are.

“I think they forced him into it and now he’ll pay. Now we’ll see who’s one of the best fighters in the world. This wasn’t his first option. Now he faces a young, hungry up and coming killer.”

Event though dos Anjos is coming off of a massive win over Kevin Lee, Edwards doesn’t believe he is a threat. Rather, he says the Brazilian has done just okay but will struggle against him.

Should Leon Edwards beat Rafael dos Anjos, he believes he could very well receive a title. Why? Well both Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman got title shots coming off wins over the Brazilian.

“I think is one of the fights that will prove my case. I feel I need to go out there and stop him to prove my case that I am one of the best in the world. That’s my aim — go out there and stop him and move on to a title shot,” Edwards said.

“The division is wide open for a world title shot. I think whoever performs best will get the next title shot. I feel like [finishing him] will prove my case for the world title shot. If I go out there and put away the former lightweight world champion and a top-three welterweight, that will prove my case to get the rematch with Kamaru Usman.”

