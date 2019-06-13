Rafael dos Anjos Meets Leon Edwards In UFC San Antonio Main Event

Spread the word!













It looks like UFC San Antonio finally has its main event.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole has reported that former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will meet Leon Edwards in the main event. The show goes down on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. It had previously been reported that the UFC wanted to move Luke Rockhold vs. Jan Blachowicz from UFC 239 to main event the show.

However, Rockhold had a Ralph Lauren Polo commercial that day, which couldn’t be moved. As a result, Rockhold vs. Blachowicz will remain on UFC 239:

“Main event for UFC on ESPN 4 in San Antonio finalized: It will be Rafael dos Anjos vs Leon Edwards, five rounds. UFC wanted Blachowicz-Rockhold to move there, but Rockhold is filming a Ralph Lauren Polo commercial that day which couldn’t be moved.”

Main event for UFC on ESPN 4 in San Antonio finalized: It will be Rafael dos Anjos vs Leon Edwards, five rounds. UFC wanted Blachowicz-Rockhold to move there, but Rockhold is filming a Ralph Lauren Polo commercial that day which couldn’t be moved. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) June 13, 2019

This matchup is an interesting one considering Edwards recently claimed “RDA” turned down a fight against him. Whatever the case, both sides have come to terms on a deal that will see them headline the San Antonio show.

In addition to this, MMA Fighting has learned that Alexander Hernandez, a local, will be competing on the show too. He’ll be taking on veteran Francisco Trinaldo. Cageside Press was first to report the matchup.