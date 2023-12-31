Breaking – Leon Edwards confirms he will fight at UFC 300: ‘I will defend my belt in April in las Vegas again’

Undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards is planning a quickfire return to the Octagon just two weeks removed from his successful title defense against Colby Covington at UFC 296 earlier this month, confirming he will fight at UFC 300 in April of next year in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, headlined UFC 296 earlier this month in ‘Sin City’ – recording his second successful defense of the title with a one-sided unanimous decision win over former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington in the pair’s heated grudge match.

Leon Edwards confirms UFC 300 return next year

And making his homecoming this week to his native Birmingham, Edwards attended Aston Villa’s 3-2 win over fellow Premier League side, Burnley at Villa Park – announcing at half time during the match how he is set to make a quickfire return in a welterweight title fight at UFC 300 in April.

“I will defend my belt in April at UFC 300 in Vegas again,” Leon Edwards told fans at Villa Park. “Then hopefully in the summertime, get a fight back home in Birmingham at Villa Park. I’m in talks with the UFC. So hopefully we can get it done.”

🚨 Leon Edwards says he will defend his UFC welterweight title at #UFC300 in Las Vegas on April 13th 🏆



Then @Leon_edwardsmma is in negotiation for a home soil title defence at Villa Park in the summer 😱 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/d17beKeHwK — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) December 31, 2023

Linked with a rematch against Belal Muhammad as well as a title fight with surging unbeaten force, Shavkat Rakhmonov in his next outing to the Octagon, Edwards firmly shutdown a re-run with Illinois native, Muhammad next, questioning how the streaking number two rated challenger had earned a rematch against him following their 2021 ‘No Contest’ clash.

“Nah, there are definitely other options,” Leon Edwards said. “I don’t feel like Belal (Muhammad) should be next. I’ve done it before. I’ve won like 10 fights and didn’t get a title shot. So, what makes him different or more privileged.”

“So, Colby’s (Covington) already skipped the line already, let’s see who’s next,” Leon Edwards explained. “But like I said, this is the ‘Rocky’ era, it’s my era now and I’ll keep reigning, whoever’s next. It doesn’t matter, they’re all similar styles anyways. All boxers and wrestlers, it’s what I’ve built my career on. So, whoever comes next, it’s whatever, you know.”

