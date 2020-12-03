Top UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards has released a statement after it was confirmed he has been forced to withdraw from his eagerly anticipated fight against Khamzat Chiamev.

‘Rocky’ was set to return to the Octagon for the first time in almost 18 months on December 19 to face popular prospect Chimaev. Unfortunately, a positive test for COVID-19 derailed Edwards plans who is now set to complete 2020 without fighting.

The Birmingham, England native took to social media to react to the news, he wrote.

“Another setback, but when you come from the mud you learn to put everything in perspective. This virus has affected many lives and families much worse than mine. Looking forward to getting this rebooked soon, thank you all for the well wishes.”

Chimaev was quick to wish his opponent well ahead of the pairs bout which is expected to be re-scheduled for January on ‘Fight Island’ – the undefeated Russian will no longer compete on December 19.

Fast recovery and hope see you soon. @Leon_edwardsmma,” Chimaev wrote on Twitter.

Another welterweight bout between Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and Geoff Neal has now been bumped up to the UFC Vegas 17 main event – check out the full fight card below.

UFC Vegas 17 – Full Fight Card

Geoff Neal vs. Stephen Thompson

Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono

Greg Hardy vs. Marcin Tybura

Rob Font vs. Marlon Moraes

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams

Manel Kape vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima

Antonio Arroyo vs. Deron Winn

Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad

Drako Rodriguez vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett

Rick Glenn vs. Carlton Minus

Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

