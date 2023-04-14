Undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards has revealed that while he enjoys a working relationship with promotional leader, Dana White – himself and the long-time UFC president aren’t the best of pals.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, most recently headlined UFC 286 back in March agaisnt former champion and previous pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman – successfully defending his crown in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

Slated to make his next attempted title defense against the current #2 ranked welterweight contender and former interim gold holder, Colby Covingon, Edwards has questioned how the outspoken Clovis native had earned a shot at divisional gold.

Leon Edwards distances himself from an outing at a planned London event in July

Claiming he had received assurances that Edwards would be stripped of his welterweight title if he refused to fight him next from UFC brass, including White, Covington now appears, however, to be without a willing dance partner for a summer showdown – with Edwards scoffing at a July return.

“No [he will not fight at UFC London], unless it comes with some stupid money, the bag always talks,” Leon Edwards told Sky Sports. “Unless the stupid money comes I don’t see it – I’d literally have to get back in training camp next week.”



“I fought under a month ago,” Leon Edwards explained. “March to July, I don’t think [that] makes sense. In the last year or so, I’ve fought three times I think. I’d love to fight now towards the end of the year. The Abu Dhabi card [UFC 294] card would be great. That would be perfect. I get to nurse my injuries, I get time to get back into it. I feel like Abu Dhabi would be perfect.”

Furthermore, Edwards opened up on his relationship with White, claiming himself and the promotional head-honcho would not be the best of friends.

“It’s alright,” Leon Edwards said of his relationship with Dana White during the interview with Sky Sports. “We’re not the best of pals – or best friends. But [it’s] like any relationship, right? It’s all good. I’m more closer to Hunter (Campbell) [UFC Chief Business Officer] than [I am to] Dana (White) too probably.”

“I think he knows what I’m thinking anyway, and what I want, you know?” Leon Edwards explained. “Yeah, let’s see – like I said, whoever comes, comes, but he has to make sense as well, you know?”