Top UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards has had an interesting 2020 to say the least. Despite being booked for a number one contender’s fight against Tyron Woodley, Edwards never made the walk to the cage. Due to the pandemic, his fight with Woodley was canceled and Gilbert Burns got the opportunity instead.

Now, Edwards has finally got a big fight, against rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev. While Chimaev is unranked, However, the fans may not have Edwards back. Edwards commented on the fans’ treatment of him and called them “fickle” in an interview with MMA Junkie.

“The fans are fickle. You cannot base your career around him. It’s hard to base your career around them because they’re so fickle. One minute they like you and one minute they don’t. So I just focus on myself. Focus on what I need to do and my team.” (Transcribed by Essentially Sports)

Edwards is certainly making some noise ahead of a highly anticipated main event against Khamzat Chimaev in December. A win for Edwards would almost certainly get him a title shot.

How do you feel about Leon Edwards’ opinion on the fans? How do you see Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev playing out next month?