Leon Edwards has promised to fight Jorge Masvidal “on site” as he has given up any hope of squaring off against ‘Gamebred’ in the Octagon anytime soon. In an interview with Submission Radio Edwards revealed his long-time rival Masvidal has refused to fight him unless it is for UFC gold, he said.

“The UFC wants the fight, like, especially the Jorge fight. I know he went to the UFC and he said he won’t fight me unless I got the title or whatever. But I believe he needs to fight someone in the top five to get to a title, which he’s not doing. So, it’s frustrating, cause the UFC wants it, I want it, but the other guys, they’re saying no cause I’m a hard fight and they don’t want to lose. So, I don’t know.”

‘Rocky’ is uninterested in seeing Masvidal run it back with Nate Diaz after ‘Street Jesus’ dominated the vast majority of their first meeting before the fight was cut short by the ringside doctor.

“I think me and him is a big fight,” Edwards said. “I don’t know. The first fight when he fought Diaz, he basically battered him for the three rounds that they were in the fight. So, I don’t understand where the selling point is. I just don’t understand it. He went out there, he battered Diaz and that’s it. Move on. It’s a weird situation. But let them do their thing and fair play to them.”

Edwards has accepted he won’t get the chance to fight Masvidal under the UFC banner anytime soon but that doesn’t mean the Englishman won’t go after his rival the first chance he gets.

“He’s come out and said he doesn’t want none of the smoke with me, he’ll only fight me for that world title. So, I’m kind of over it now. He doesn’t want to fight,” Edwards said. “So, when I see him, we’ll be on site fighting, and he knows what it is when we see each other. And it is what it is. You cannot force a man into a fight, right? If he says he don’t want to fight, you can’t. Nothing you can do to force him into it. I want it, the UFC want it. He keeps he doesn’t want it. So, what more can I do?”

Do you want to see Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal?