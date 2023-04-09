Undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Leon Edwards has poked fun at arch-rival, Jorge Masvidal following the Miami veteran’s unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 last night – claiming the Floridian once again “fumbled” a fight against him.

Co-headlining UFC 287 last night in his hometown, two-time welterweight title challenger, Masvidal suffered his fourth consecutive loss in the form of a unanimous decision defeat to the perennial division contender, Burns.

And in the immediate aftermath of the co-headlining defeat, Masvidal, who was linked with a potential walk away from the sport, and confirmed during an interview with Joe Rogan that he would be hanging up his gloves from mixed martial arts – calling time on a storied professional career.

Leon Edwards pokes fun at Jorge Masvidal’s decision loss at UFC 287

Reacting to Masvidal’s decision loss to Brazilian contender, Burns and subsequent retirement from the sport, Birmingham native, Edwards mocked the American Top Team staple’s missed opportunity to share the Octagon with him.

“F*cking bum Jorge (Masvidal) fumbled the bag once again,” Leon Edwards tweeted following UFC 287. “None of them really deserve it. Who should I fight next? #KingLeon”

Most recently himself back in March in the main event of UFC 286, Team Renagade MMA & BJJ staple, Edwards successfully defended his undisputed welterweight title with a close, majority decision trilogy victory over common-foe, Kamaru Usman.

And the defending champion is widely expected to return to an earmarked UFC 291 card on July 22. in London, England – taking on former interim titleholder, Colby Covington in his second attempted title knockback.

Edwards and Masvidal were first officially scheduled to share the Octagon in a bid to bury their longstanding hatchet back in December 2021 at UFC 269, the latter withdrew from the pay-per-view showdown citing an undisclosed injury.