Leon Edwards: Conor McGregor Is ‘Small’ For Welterweight

Spread the word!













Leon Edwards doesn’t expect Conor McGregor to fight the elite welterweights in the division.

McGregor returned to action for the first time in 15 months when he needed just 40 seconds to defeat Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout back in January.

Although a lightweight title shot appears to be next for the former two-weight champion, McGregor has spoken of remaining at welterweight and potentially challenging for a third title.

If he doesn’t end up facing current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, there is also the possibility of a fight with Jorge Masvidal with the pair both being receptive to the idea after going back-and-forth for a while.

However, Edwards thinks it would be best if McGregor remained in his natural division at 155 pounds as he believes the Irishman is small for the weight class:

“Size matters so much when it comes to grappling and wrestling. And he’s small,” Edwards told Metro.co.uk. “He’s a small man and size can make a huge difference if you’re a striker jumping up a division.”

Of course, McGregor has fought three times at welterweight now with two of those coming against Nate Diaz. And if McGregor does stay at welterweight, Edwards believes it will be for a trilogy fight with Diaz rather than a top-three welterweight:

“I’ve spoken to Conor a few times. I believe he’ll move down to lightweight,” Edwards added. “I can’t see him fighting for a welterweight title. Fair play to him, because he looked great against Cerrone.

“If he does stay at welterweight, it’ll be against someone like Nate Diaz. I can’t see him fighting against a top three welterweight. It’ll be someone like Khabib (Nurmagomedov) or Nate (Diaz), I think.”

Do you agree with Edwards?