Leon Edwards Says It Was a Dream To Watch His Brother To Win By Headkick Knockout

UFC star Leon Edwards has spoken of his pride at seeing his brother Fabian Edwards secure a head kick knockout win over Dalton Rosta earlier this year.

On Saturday night, Leon Edwards will once again attempt to get back into the welterweight title conversation when he faces Carlos Prates at UFC 322. While he may be riding a two-fight losing streak, this serves as the first time in a good few years that Leon has faced a striker – as opposed to the wrestlers he’s battled in the form of Sean Brady, Belal Muhammad, Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

Of course, while Leon Edwards is very focused on getting his career back on track, he’s also excited to see the rise of his brother Fabian. Under the PFL banner, Edwards was able to win this year’s PFL middleweight tournament with the final seeing him knock Dalton Rosta out in a similar way to how Leon defeated Kamaru Usman to become UFC welterweight champion.

In a recent interview, Leon Edwards spoke of the pride that he felt for his brother in that moment.

Leon Edwards explains pride for brother Fabian Edwards

“It meant a lot to me. I know, obviously, the struggles and how— to get the opportunity to achieve one of his dreams. It was refreshing to see, especially like three years to the day when I did it to Kamaru. It was airing and yeah, I was happy for him for sure.”​

Now, for Leon, the focus shifts back to a very dangerous opponent in Carlos Prates. Both men have the ability to put the other man’s lights out, but given where Edwards is at this point in his career, it’s not all that surprising to see a lot of folks favor Prates to get the job done.

One thing we know for sure, though, is that ‘Rocky’ is going to go out there and thrive under the pressure of facing a striker, knowing that in all likelihood, he probably won’t have to worry too much about any takedowns – unless something crazy happens and Carlos decides to start shooting.