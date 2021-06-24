Leon Edwards is not taking crap from other welterweights in the UFC after his unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 263.

Edwards heard many opinions about his performance against Diaz, but specifically, how close he came to getting finished right at the end of the fight. And in a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Burns added his opinion to the mix.

When asked about Edwards’ performance at UFC 263, Burns did not hesitate to pile on.

“I think Leon Edwards lost the shot just because he didn’t get a finish. He wasn’t hungry,” Burns told SCMP. “Not even criticizing the guy. I think he fought very good. He’s a very smart fighter. But he’s not a finisher. If you go all day and sometimes just, as they say, bite the mouthpiece, and go forward, and finish the fight, sometimes you’re gonna get the shot.” (H/T BJ Penn.com)

Burns’s assessment, while it may seem harsh, does have some merit. The media asked UFC president Dana White if Edwards had finally done enough to get his title shot in the post-fight interview. White answered that Colby Covington is still next, and he was unsure when Edwards would meet Usman in the octagon.

Regardless of White’s response, Edwards has contended that he has done enough to deserve a title shot. In the weeks following his performance, he has had no problem addressing anyone that thinks to the contrary. When a link to Burns’s interview was posted on Twitter, Edwards wasted no time letting the world know what he thought of Burns’s opinion.

You got knocked out with a jab 😂 #nochinburns https://t.co/xa1XTI3Tel — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 23, 2021

Edwards is referring to the 3rd round stoppage loss dealt to Burns by UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman. After Usman dealt Burns some vicious ground and pound, the referee stopped the fight, but it was a jab from Usman that started the fight-ending sequence.

It is evident that there’s no love loss between these two welterweight contenders. Maybe the UFC will have these two fight each other while Edwards awaits his shot at the title.

Do you want to see Leon Edwards fight for the belt next or fight Gilbert Burns next?