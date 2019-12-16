Leon Edwards Believes He’ll Fight Kamaru Usman In April Or May

Spread the word!













Leon Edwards believes he is next in line for a welterweight title shot.

Edwards was in attendance at UFC 245 on Saturday night as he witnessed current champion Kamaru Usman successfully defend his title against Colby Covington in the headliner.

He was seen claiming he would be fighting Usman next while he also tweeted afterward that he knew more than ever that he would be champion in 2020.

All this fight is showing me is that 2020 I become a world champion — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 15, 2019

I’m next champion 2020 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 15, 2019

To help his case, Usman also revealed that he believed Edwards was most deserving of getting the next crack at his belt.

And appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, “Rocky” believes a potential rematch between the two — Usman beat Edwards via unanimous decision back in 2015 — could happen in April or May:

“He just fought [so] probably April, May,” Edwards said. “It depends, it’s up to him. I’m ready to go. I fought in July which is a long layoff. It’s a long layoff but if they give me a shot, I’ll wait it out. Hopefully, April or May probably. Depends on Usman.”

Edwards is on a seven-fight winning streak. Usman, meanwhile, is 11-0 in the UFC with seemingly no equal. However, the Birmingham native claims he has many paths to victory against the current champ:

“I’ve got many ways to beat him. Especially watching him on Saturday night. I’ve been dwelling on this since we last fought. I’ve gone over many game plans in my head in how I could have beaten him then but now I know how to beat him now. I know how I’ll win that fight and I’ve got two or three ways I can win that fight. I’m just looking forward to getting the fight done and getting in there.”

Do you think Edwards has a chance against Usman?