Leon Edwards picked to beat Colby Covington in UFC 296 title fight: ‘He’s got a lot of pop on his hands’

Incumbent welterweight champion, Leon Edwards has been backed to turn in a victory against incoming foe, Colby Covington in the pair’s championship clash at UFC 296 by former title chaser, Gilbert Burns later this month – with the Brazilian claiming the undisputed gold holder could likely “outstrike” the challenger.



Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight titleholder, most recently headlined UFC 286 back in March in London, landing a close, majority decision win over three-time foe, Kamaru Usman in the pair’s championship trilogy bout on home soil.

As for Covington, the Clovis native has been sidelined since March of last year, turning in a dominant, unanimous decision win over former training partner and two-time title challenger, Jorge Masvidal in the pair’s heated grudge match at the welterweight limit.

And drawing former interim champion, Covington later this month in the main event of UFC 296, Edwards has been backed by Niteroi native, Burns to land a victory over the challenger.



“He’s (Leon Edwards) more dangerous than Kamaru (Usman), way more crispy,” Gilbert Burns told MMA Junkie. “The hands are quicker. The kicks are good. I think he’s going to be able to defend the takedowns and kind of outstrike him (Colby Covington) because of his precision and he’s got a lot of power.”



“He’s got a lot of pop on the kicks, and a lot of pop on the hands too,” Burns continued. “So, I do think Leon is going to win. It’s not going to be easy but, I think he’s going to get it done.”

Leon Edwards backed to beat Colby Covington at UFC 296

Who wins at UFC 296 later this month: Leon Edwards or Colby Covington?