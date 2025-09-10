What I learned From Losing to Alexander Volkanovski – Diego Lopes

When Diego Lopes returns to the Octagon this Saturday night, he’ll use what he learned from fighting reigning featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

Lopes steps back into the main event spotlight at Noche UFC for a high-stakes 145-pound clash against surging contender Jean Silva. It will be Lopes’ first time competing since coming up short against Volkanovski at UFC 314.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Lopes offered some insight into how fighting ‘The Great’ has positively impacted his MMA game ahead of this weekend’s showdown with Silva in San Antonio.

“It’s a completely different Diego Lopes now,” the Brazilian star told Helwani. “I feel much better. I learned too much in the fight with Alex. I have more confidence in myself now… I always have confidence in my fights, but now I prove myself with the best guys in the world like Alex Volkanovski. After this, nothing is new for me.”

Lopes sees his loss to Alexander Volkanovski as a learning experience

While Lopes did find some success in the fight, stifling 10 of Volkanovski’s 11 takedown attempts, he was ultimately outstruck by a margin of 165-71, leaving no question as to who the better fighter was that night.

“After the fight, I told myself to go back to the gym, keep working, keep training,” Lopes added. “I made many mistakes in the fight, so it was a learning experience. My life now is great. I don’t have time to stay down. I just keep moving forward.”



He’ll face another tough test at Noche UFC when he meets Silva, a vicious knockout artist who delighted MMA fans in April with a violent submission victory over Bryce Mitchell.

Thus far, ‘Lord’ has finished all five of his opponents inside the Octagon. If he can bag one more highlight-reel finish in The Lone Star State, Silva will likely be the next man up for Volkanovski.