Laura Sanko Opens Up on Depression and Training MMA: “I Needed Something That Forced Me to Be Present”

UFC commentator Laura Sanko has opened up on what she does to try and improve her mental health.

Following on from her own days as a fighter, Laura Sanko has become one of the very best analysts in mixed martial arts. She’s knowledgeable, she’s entertaining, and she’s able to break down fights like few others can. In short, it’s been great to see her continue to flourish under the UFC umbrella.

In many ways, Laura Sanko has helped prove that mixed martial arts commentary doesn’t have to be dominated by men – and that, in a lot of ways, her presence and the presence of women on the broadcast team can greatly improve the experience.

In a recent interview, Laura Sanko spoke candidly about what she does in order to try and look after her mental health.

Laura Sanko opens up on struggles

“Exercise, as we all know, is so good for mental health. But I found that when I was running, all I would do was think—even if I was trying to listen to music. If I was lifting weights, all I would do was think.

“Yeah, I needed something that forced you to be so present that you could literally—it’s almost like… you guys have probably experienced this—but it’s almost like, even if for that hour, hour and a half, two hours, the chemicals in your brain change because you’re not thinking about the [__] that’s going on in your life.

“And obviously, the problems are still there as soon as you leave the gym, but there’s something that feels different.”

For Laura Sanko, and all fighters, it’s so critical to prioritize what’s going on in your head. Hopefully, we continue to normalize talking about these issues instead of locking them away, which many still do.