TUF competitor Kurt Holobaugh defied the odds and scored an impressive second-round submission to become the season 31 lightweight winner at UFC 292.

Holobaugh walked into his Ultimate Fighter final listed as a +155 matchup, but the former Titan FC standout thrives on being the underdog. That showed in the second round of his matchup with fellow finalist Austin Hubbard inside Boston’s TD Garden. Things seemed to be going well for Hubbard early in the opening round, but Holobaugh managed to overwhelm Hubbard in the second, taking him to the ground and fishing for a submission finish.

Holobaugh teased an armbar near the halfway point of the round, forcing Hubbard to move directly into a triangle choke with no choice, but to tap out.

Official Result: Kurt Holobaugh def. Austin Hubbard via submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Kurt Holobaugh vs. Austin Hubbard at UFC 292 Below:

