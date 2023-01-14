KSI scores first round knockout win over FaZe Temperrr in London exhibition clash – Highlights

YouTuber and rap star, KSI, real name, Olajide Olatunji continues in his rich vein of form in consecutive exhibition boxing matches, tonight taking out short-notice opponent, FaZe Temperrr, otherwise known as Thomas Oliveira with a first round TKO victory in the main event of Misfits & DAZN X Series 4.

KSI, a popular YouTuber, social media star and rapper in the United Kingdom, previously headlined a Misfits Boxing event against both Brandon Scott, and Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the same night back in August of last year, scoring back-to-back knockout victories.

The 29-year-old returned to the squared circle tonight against the aforenoted, FaZe Temperrr, stopping the professional gamer with a straight hand to left hook combination — resulting in a knockdown within the opening two minutes of the first round.

KSI was iniaily scheduled to headline tonight’s card in London against Bellator MMA welterweight grappler, Dillon Danis, however, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace was removed from his would-be boxing debut after fight promoters raised their concerns that the New Jersey native was unprepared for the fight.

KSI holds a single professional win in boxing, defeating Logan Paul — the elder brother of the 6-0 puncher, Jake Paul back in November 2019 in California.

Catch highlights from KSI’s knockout win over FaZe Temperrr, below