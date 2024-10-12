Conor McGregor Targets KSI for Boxing Match, Slams His Song: “I’ll Fight Him for That Bulls*** Song!

Conor McGregor is ready to fight KSI.

The Irish megastar hasn’t stepped foot inside the Octagon for more than three years, but that hasn’t stopped him from calling out pretty much anyone and everyone under the sun. After picking a fight with Ilia Topuria while in the UFC featherweight champion’s home country, McGregor declared himself ready to scrap with YouTube star KSI.

His reason for wanting to do so? the YouTuber’s recently released song ‘Thick of It‘ featuring rapper Trippie Redd.

connor mcgregor wants to fight ksi cuz of his new song 😭 pic.twitter.com/rXR2LIxe0N — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) October 11, 2024

“Let’s go, mate.” McGregor said when asked about fighting KSI. “I’ll fight him for that bulls*it song he released alone! I’ll fight him for that f*cking song alone. We’re back baby!”

You can listen to the song for yourself below:

KSI only has two professional boxing bouts

While a majority of KSI’s boxing bouts have been exhibition fights, he does have two professional contests to his credit. The first being a split decision win against his Prime Water business partner Logan Paul.

Four years later, he dawned the 10-ounce gloves for a scrap with boxer turned reality TV star Tommy Fury in October 2023. ‘TNT’ won the fight via unanimous decision, much to the chagrin of his countryman.