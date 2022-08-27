KSI Wins Both Matches Against Swarmz & Luis Alcaraz Pineda – 2 Fights 1 Night Highlights

By
Michael Gingrich
-
KSI
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

KSI put on a show at the event, as he fought and defeated two different opponents in the same night! His bout being against fellow YoutTuber, Swamrz and his second came against professional boxer, Luis Alcaraz Pineda. He beat both of them rather easily.

KSI was able to open up the card and take the first match against Swarmz. KSI was putting it on Swarmz early, but Swarmz was able to make it through to the second round. KSI once again pushed the pace to start the second round, and ultimately led to him stopping Swamrz and winning the first fight of his night by TKO.

READ MORE:  Video - Leon Edwards receives words of encouragement from Usain Bolt ahead of UFC 278 win

KSI def. Swarmz via TKO at 0:28 of Round 2

In the second bout, KSI finished Pineda in the third round this time, making easy work of the professional fighter. He finished him via TKO as well, and even started doing pushups in the middle of the fight. Pineda was disputing the fight, saying he was hit in the back of the head a few times.

READ MORE:  Watch: KSI faces off with two fighters he will face back-to-back on August 27th

KSI def. Luis Alcaraz Pineda by TKO at 0:54 of Round 3

Michael Gingrich
Follow me on social media so we can talk everything MMA and other things! I hope you enjoy my writing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR