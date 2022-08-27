KSI put on a show at the event, as he fought and defeated two different opponents in the same night! His bout being against fellow YoutTuber, Swamrz and his second came against professional boxer, Luis Alcaraz Pineda. He beat both of them rather easily.

KSI was able to open up the card and take the first match against Swarmz. KSI was putting it on Swarmz early, but Swarmz was able to make it through to the second round. KSI once again pushed the pace to start the second round, and ultimately led to him stopping Swamrz and winning the first fight of his night by TKO.

KSI def. Swarmz via TKO at 0:28 of Round 2

Whoever allowed Ksi to fight Swarmz needs to go to jail. 😂 #KSI2Fights1Night | #KsiSwarmz



pic.twitter.com/vJ2JP9qXRa — your ultimate 🅿️lug  (@GimK_) August 27, 2022

SWARMZ SURVIVES THE FIRST ROUND#KSI2Fights1Night — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 27, 2022

Fight over already. KSI knocks out swarmz 😭 pic.twitter.com/M6gPIgJZAI — SP 🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) August 27, 2022

Your winner @KSI after his first fight of the night 🎤#KSI2Fights1Night pic.twitter.com/inqocRE43A — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 27, 2022

In the second bout, KSI finished Pineda in the third round this time, making easy work of the professional fighter. He finished him via TKO as well, and even started doing pushups in the middle of the fight. Pineda was disputing the fight, saying he was hit in the back of the head a few times.

KSI def. Luis Alcaraz Pineda by TKO at 0:54 of Round 3

ALCARAZ PINEDA IS ON HIS WAY 🇲🇽#KSI2Fights1Night is available around the world on DAZN & DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Ireland. pic.twitter.com/aLKpxV4eXR — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 27, 2022