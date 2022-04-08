Krzysztof Jotko feels good and ready to get back to active competition as he prepares to make his first outing of 2022 against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera on April 30th.

Jotko’s last contest occurred on Oct.2 of last year. The Polish international edged a split decision victory over Misha Cirkunov, which catapulted him back into the win column after losing to Sean Strickland five months prior.

When asked about the time off, Jotko claimed he wanted to get back inside the Octagon sooner than April 30th and had agreed to exchange blows with UFC’s newcomer Alex Pereira on Feb.12. Unfortunately, the bout didn’t unfold, with Pereira meeting Bruno Silva the following month.

Krzysztof Jotko Talks Alex Pereira

“I wanted to fight a little bit sooner. I said yes in February 12th to fight Alex Pereira, but he took another opponent. I was ready at the beginning of the year to take a fight, but I just had to wait for the UFC to give me some opponents.” Krzysztof Jotko told LowKick MMA’s James Lynch.

The 32-year-old Pole claimed the bout with Pereira was agreed upon between all parties, but days later, the UFC reached out to inform Jotko that the Brazilian was injured.

“I say yes, I say to Mick Maynard, yes I will fight him. Then a couple of days later, I get a message from the UFC telling me he got hurt, he is injured. So we don’t have a fight, then after one week I see he has an opponent, Bruno Silva.”

Although Pereira successfully defeated Silva, Jotko believes the UFC is fast-tracking him to a super fight with former foe and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

“For me, the UFC give him the good hands to choose, so he can feel protected. His fights are only with stand-up people because they want a big PPV with Adesanya.”

Pereira is now set to face #4 ranked Sean Strickland in the summer, who is the last man to defeat Jotko inside the Octagon. Still, the 32-year-old Pole can’t see why he deserves the big push after only several fights under the organization.

“Yeah, this is how it looks like because Pereira has 1 or 2 fights in the UFC, and now he fights with number four guy Sean Strickland. It doesn’t sound right, this is what the UFC want, and this is what happens.”

Krzysztof Jotko insisted he has never been in better shape, physically and mentally, and his health seems to be in a great place following his loss to Strickland last year. He handed Strickland his props for being the better man on the night but believes that’s a fight he can win if given the opportunity once more.

Krzysztof Jotko on Sean Strickland

“Before the fight with Sean Strickland, off-course this day, he wins with me. I can say something bad, okay. He was better fighter, but I wish I can fight him one more time because this day when we fight, I was feeling horrible. My body was like skinny, I couldn’t even eat, I would vomit every sparring, and I was in disgusting, disgusting shape for this fight, and he still can’t knock me out. I hope so in the future before I’m retired, I can still fight him one more time.”

Do you think we will see a rematch between Krzysztof Jotko and Sean Strickland down the line?

