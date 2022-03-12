Brazilian knockout artist, Alex Pereira manages his second Octagon victory — outlasting his compatriot, Bruno Silva over the course of three rounds in a back-and-forth battle to kick off the main card of UFC Vegas 50.

Entering tonight’s UFC Apex facility showdown with Paraiba native, Silva, Pereira made a successful Octagon debut at uFC 268 in November — searching Andreas Michailidis with a stunning second round flying knee.

Battling through adversity in the opening two rounds, including some successful takewowns from Silva as well as some heavy counter strikes, Pereira won each round on all three judge’s scorecards, nevertheless, landing a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) victory.

Below, catch the highlights from Alex Pereira’s massive unanimous decision win over Bruno Silva

Back & forth action through 2️⃣. Who takes it in the third? 🤔 #UFCVegas50 pic.twitter.com/fNLFvcKjfp — UFC (@ufc) March 13, 2022

Alex Pereira & Bruno Silva just left it all in the Octagon 🤜🤛 #UFCVegas50 pic.twitter.com/OJVEyagbos — UFC (@ufc) March 13, 2022

