Korean Zombie vs. Frankie Edgar UFC Busan Poster Released

Spread the word!













UFC Busan has a new poster.

The Korean Zombie was originally supposed to face Brian Ortega in a featherweight contest in the main event on December 21. However, Ortega had to pull out due to injury with just a few weeks to go for the event.

In stepped Frankie Edgar on short-notice despite having his bantamweight debut against Cory Sandhagen booked for next month.

Edgar and Zombie were originally supposed to face each other at UFC Denver in 2018. However, the former had to pull out due to injury on that occasion. That is one of the reasons why he took this fight among others.

“It played a part,” Edgar said. “I felt like we were very familiar with him. We were so close to fighting just a year ago so it wasn’t that far off. We were supposed to fight and I want to right that wrong.”

It’s now set to happen in just over a week’s time. It will seemingly be Edgar’s last-ever featherweight bout as he also stated his fighting future would be at 135 going forward.

You can see the new poster for the event below:

What do you think of the poster? And who do you think takes the fight?