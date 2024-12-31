Kleber Koike Reclaims Featherweight Title From Chihiro Suzuki in Bloody Brawl: RIZIN 49 Highlights

Kleber Koike reclaimed the RIZIN featherweight championship during the final fight of the promotion’s New Year’s Eve bash inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

In June 2023, Koike was stripped of the featherweight crown after he failed to make weight for a title defense against Chihiro Suzuki at RIZIN 43. 18 months later, the two would run it back — this time with Suzuki sitting as the promotion’s reigning featherweight king.

It was a classic battle of striker vs. grappler as Suzuki looked to impose his will on the feel while Koike sought to dominate things on the mat. In the end, it was Koike who would leave The Land of the Rising Sun with RIZIN gold around his waist after dominating a majority of their exchanges on the mat.

Official Result: Kleber Koike def. Chihiro Suzuki via unanimous decision to win the RIZIN featherweight championship.

Interestingly, fans appeared to disagree with the judges. According to Verdict MMA, Suzuki won the fight by more than a full point, edging Koike in all three rounds.

With their first fight in June 2023 ending in a no-contest and this one coming with a hint of controversy, could a trilogy bout be in their future?

Check out highlights from Chihiro Suzuki vs. Kleber Koike at RIZIN 49: