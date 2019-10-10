‘King Mo’ Lawal Set For Final MMA Fight At Bellator 233

Spread the word!













“King Mo” Lawal is set for the final mixed martial arts (MMA) bout of his career. After initially calling it quits earlier this year, Lawal will have one last fight inside the Bellator cage before walking away for good.

MMA Fighting is reporting that Lawal will face off against Andrew Kepel in a 195-pound catchweight fight at Bellator 233 from Thackerville, Oklahoma. Lawal had this to say about the matchup.

“I just want to end my final fight with a win, unlike wrestling,” Lawal said. “My final wrestling match was a loss, and I want to finish with Scott Coker in Bellator. Call it a wrap.”

Lawal is looking for one last victory before exiting the game. He’s currently on a three-fight losing streak in which he has been finished via TKO in each of those defeats. In his last outing, Lawal was finished by Jiří Procházka in the third round of their RIZIN 15 light heavyweight title bout in Japan.

The ex-Strikeforce light heavyweight champion has been competing in MMA since 2008. Now, Lawal will cap off a career of over a decade in Oklahoma this November.

