‘King’ Mo Lawal Announces Retirement From MMA

“King” Mo Lawal has announced he has decided to retire from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

Lawal made the news official during a recent interview with MMA Fighting. The former Bellator and RIZIN star explained that injuries have been hindering his performance and ability over the years. If he can’t compete at his absolute best at 38-years-old, Lawal thinks it’s best to walk away:

“It’s been on my mind for a while,” Lawal said. “I just put it in the back of my head. It was the pain from the injuries that was messing me up and my lack of range of motion from my hip and my knee.

“I’ve been fighting most of my career with no legs, a messed up knee or a messed up hip and after I had that hip surgery where they put titanium metal in my hip, it kind of made me think — I’m going to need a knee replacement, I’m going to need an elbow replacement, I’m going to need a hip replacement.

“I was like I’m getting old, I’m 38, I’ve got kids. I can’t even run right now. I can’t even jog really. I’m that bad. It’s to the point where if I can’t jog or sprint or be explosive, then I’ve got to stop.”

Lawal first began competing in MMA back in 2008. The Division I All-American and a Division II National Champion began his fighting career with an undefeated record of 7-0 before being handed his first loss by Rafael Cavalcante in 2010. Cavalcante finished him in the third round of their Strikeforce: Houston main event for the light heavyweight title.

Over the years, Lawal recorded a record of 21-9-1 and will end his career on a three-fight losing skid. Lawal has been finished via TKO in each of those three contests.