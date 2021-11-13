Rising welterweight contender, Khaos Williams was forced to the third round against Miguel Baeza — and even faced some worrying adversity of his own before landing a stunning knockout victory with just over a minute elapsed in the final frame.

Williams, a renowned knockout artist, found himself almost trapped in a nasty heel hook and a kneebar with a minute remaining in the first frame, but managed to successfully defend from the dynamic Baeza, as well as landing a couple of heavy ground strikes as Baeza attacked his lower limbs.

Preventing the judge’s involvement for the third time in his five Octagon walks, Williams rushed forward during a firefight early in the third with Baeza — cracking the latter with a winging right hook, flattening him to score his seventh career knockout triumph from a total 13 career wins.

Catch the highlights from Williams’ eye-catching knockout win over Baeza, below.

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.