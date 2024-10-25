Khamzat Chimaev’s health crisis: Coach reveals fighter coughed up blood during training

Ahead of his high-stakes return tomorrow in the co-headliner of UFC 308, unbeaten star, Khamzat Chimaev certainly dealt with some significant health issues following a prior diagnosis with COVID-19, with Xtreme Couture mastermind, Eric Nicksick revealing the Chechen coughed up blood on his mats during his trip to the facility.

Chimaev, the current number thirteen ranked middleweight contender, is slated to co-headline tomorrow’s flagship return to Abu Dhabi, UAE — taking on former undisputed middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker in a five round rescheduled co-main event at UFC 308.

Boasting an impressive undefeated record of 13-0, Chimaev, who has been tipped to eventually work his way to a title fight if not win the middleweight crown, in fact, most recently turned in a close, majority decision win over former welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman a year ago in the Middle East.

Khamzat Chimaev health issues revealed by coach Eric Nicksick

And revealing a battle with depression and other personal as well as health issues before his rebooking of a bout with Whittaker this weekend, following a notable diagnosis with COVID-19 which limited his activity in the Octagon, Chimaev was left stricken according to Xtreme Couture coach, Nicksick.

““I think it’s [the talent] right there and a lot of it had to do with the health,” Eric Nicksick said of Khamzat Chimaev’s ability ahead of his UFC 308 return during an interview with UFC on TNT Sports this week. You know I was there when he had that long Covid and he was coughing up blood in my gym. You know it was a serious health risk during that time.”

😳Coach Eric Nicksick reveals Khamzat Chimaev was coughing up blood during training sessions because of long COVID struggles:



"I was there when he had that long COVID and he was coughing up blood in my gym. It was a serious health risk during that time"



🎥@tntsports 🔹 pic.twitter.com/Xv4pgpyiqZ — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) October 25, 2024

Revealing the seal of approval from US Presidential candidate, Donald Trump ahead of next month’s election earlier this week, Chimaev revealed before UFC 308 how he had to battle back from some serious mental health struggles during his absence from combat sports.

“You could say that depression has disappeared,” Khamzat Chimaev told Adam Zubayraev on YouTube. “There were many issues before, but I have solved many things. Thankfully, everything is good now. I am also human. I have my own problems that needed to be addressed.”