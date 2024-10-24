Khamzat Chimaev opens up about his battle with depression, health issues ahead of UFC 308

Ahead of his return to action at UFC 308 this weekend, unbeaten starlet, Khamzat Chimaev has revealed he has dealt with depression and a host of other health issues during his time away from the Octagon — claiming that despite his dominance in the sport, he is still only “human.

Chimaev, the current number thirteen ranked middleweight contender, is slated to make his return to the Octagon this weekend in the co-main event of UFC 308, taking on former undisputed champion, Robert Whittaker in the pair’s rescheduled matchup.

Initially scheduled to fight the Auckland-born favorite at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this summer, Chimaev, who boasts an undefeated 13-0 professional record, was forced to withdraw from the pairing — citing a “violent” illness.

And without a bout since he featured in a short-notice co-headliner with former undisputed welterweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman a year ago in Abu Dhabi, Chimaev would beat the ex-titleholder in a controversial majority decision win.

Khamzat Chimaev reveals bouts of depression during UFC hiatus

However, ahead of his comeback fight with former champion, Whittaker, Chimaev has revealed that while he has managed to get issues in his personal life under control, he dealt with bouts of depression and other mental health issues during his time away from the Octagon.

“You could say that depression has disappeared,” Khamzat Chimaev told Adam Zubayraev on YouTube. “There were many issues before, but I have solved many things. Thankfully, everything is good now. I am also human. I have my own problems that needed to be addressed.”

“I fell into a depression, and there was a lot going on,” Khamzat Chimaev explained. “But now, I’ve solved everything, thank God. I’ve switched to a new team, and everything is fantastic. Doctors, pharmacologists, nutritionists, all of them. I’ve never had such a team before.”