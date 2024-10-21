Alexander Volkanovski baffled by betting odds: Why Robert Whittaker shouldn’t be the underdog against Khamzat Chimaev

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has voiced his surprise at the current betting odds surrounding this weekend’s UFC 308 clash between former champion, Robert Whittaker and the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev — claiming the former should likely be the favorite to land a win.

Volkanovski, a former undisputed featherweight gold holder, has yet to be booked since he dropped his title to this weekend’s headliner, Ilia Topuria back in February, suffering a thunderous second round knockout loss to the unbeaten striking star.

And planning to confront the winner of Topuria’s title defense with former three-time foe, Max Holloway, New South Wales native, Volkanovski confirms plans to compete for a title — even interim as soon as February, with the promotion scheduled to return to Sydney for a UFC 312 card.

“Oh, of course, you know what I mean?” Alexander Volkanovski said of entering the Octagon following the UFC 308 main event during an interview with Submission Radio. “Especially when you’re pretty much guaranteed. There’s only very little things that could get in the way. I doubt that happens so, get me in there. Let’s amp it up and call the date here [in Australia] in February as well.”

I’m in a position now where I want to fight in Sydney and I want fights that excite me,” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “Fighting for a belt excites me. Fighting some contender just for content? Flat. Not exciting. What excites me? Money, big fights, and gold.”

Alexander Volkanovski shocked by Whittaker – Chimaev betting odds at UFC 308

However, offering his thoughts on the fact that former middleweight champion, Whittaker is the current betting underdog to the unbeaten, Chimaev, Volkanovski made a case as to why the odds should likely be reversed, quite drastically, in fact.

(Robert) Whittaker, I’m surprised he’s the underdog,” Alexander Volkanovski said of the UFC 308 co-headliner. “I really am. Khamzat (Chimaev) is a very good fighter, you know he’ll bring it. He’s got one speed and he’s full on and dangerous, but I think Rob’s going to be well prepared for that.”

“I think it goes to the later rounds where Rob will take advantage of it,” Alexander Volkanovski explained. “It is going to be a tough first round 100 percent though.”