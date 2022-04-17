After a hard-fought victory at UFC 273 over Gilbert Burns, Khamzat Chimaev has seemingly paid tribute to one of Vladimir Putin’s close allies, the Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov.

From the Chechen Republic of Russia, it’s not strange necessarily to see ‘Borz’ love his homeland and his country’s president. However, in the wake of what’s happening with the Russia and Ukraine war, it’s been a tad controversial, to say the least, that Chimaev has seemingly dedicated his victory at UFC 273 to president Kadyrov (who’s supporting Putin and his efforts in the war with Ukraine).

“Brother, I know you’re home watching me now,” Chimaev said, as transcribed by MiddleEasy, tagging Kadyrov via Instagram story. “I said I’d finish it quickly today. May Allah be pleased with you, brother, God bless you. I know you’re watching me. May Allah be pleased with all Chechens. God bless you!”

The Friendship of Khamzat Chimaev and Ramzan Kadyrov

‘Borz’ and Kadyrov are actually good friends of almost several years now apparently. The pair can be seen together on multiple Instagram posts, and reportedly have also even sparred before.

Considered a warlord and a known ally of Vladimir Putin, this is definitely an infamous and controversial pal for Khamzat Chimaev to have. However, to date, ‘Borz’ has never really openly discussed his political views and his outlook on the war. For all we know, he could be totally against what’s going on in the Ukraine, or totally in support of the war.

With this win over Burns on his resume, it’s looking like none other than Colby Covington is next for Khamzat Chimaev. That will surely be another thrilling battle that puts the young Chechen-born fighter through another test.

Burns, however, is looking for a rematch with ‘Borz’. Feeling that things could go a lot differently if given five rounds, ‘Durinho’ is hoping Chimaev will grant him a rematch sometime in his next three fights.

What are your thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s relationship with Vladimir Putin’s ally: Ramzan Kadyrov?

