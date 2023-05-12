After receiving a prior call out from former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman – undefeated division contender, Khamzat Chimaev has welcomed a showdown with the former pound-for-pound number one, claiming it is now top for him to take over the weight class.

Chimaev, who currently holds the #4 rank in the official welterweight pile, was dropped from the division top-3 this week, following Belal Muhammad’s decision win over one-time title challenger, Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 over last weekend, paired with his continued inactivity from the Octagon.

Sidelined since co-headlining UFC 279 back in September of last year, Chechen-born contender, Chimaev most recently improved to 12-0 as a professional with a dominant opening round D’Arce choke submission win over Kevin Holland in an impromptu catchweight matchup.

As for Auchi native, Usman, the former undisputed welterweight champion offered to fight Khamzat Chimaev in his Octagon return in the coming months, having most recently suffered a majority decision title challenge loss to three-time foe, Leon Edwards at UFC 286 back in March.

“A fight with myself and Khamzat (Chimaev)? Boom,” Kamaru Usman said. “I’m kind of in a place now where I’m having fun with it, and what’s the biggest, funnest, most intense fight that really makes me feel something? That’s a fight right now there. That could headline a pay-per-view.”

“He’s (Khamzat Chimaev) a fighter and I’m a fighter at the end of the day,” Kamaru Usman explained. “I fight these guys’ hearts, not their weight, I’ve been able to deal with middleweights and light heavyweights in the gym. And if he wants a shot at the welterweight strap, you kind of have to give it a little bit and show I can get down there and do it. But if it’s up a weight, potentially.”

Khamzat Chimaev entertains UFC showdown with ex-champion, Kamaru Usman

Blaming the UFC for a lack of fight offers which has hampered his usual busy schedule since September, Chimaev, who seen a potential fight at a catchweight limit against former champion, Usman shot down by promotional boss, Dana White – once more poked the Nigerian today on his social media.

“@USMAN84kg I respect you, you were one of the best, you know you’re old bro, and you know it’s my time,” Khamzat Chimaev tweeted at Kamaru Usman.

Yet to book his return to the Octagon, Chimaev has been linked to a comeback fight at UFC 294 in October in a return to Abu Dhabi, UAE for the organization, as well as a bout with middleweight contender, Paulo Costa.