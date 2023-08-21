Khamzat Chimaev will return to the Octagon this October after more than a year on the shelf.

‘Borz’ took the UFC by storm in 2020, scoring three wins in the span of eight weeks. Since then, he has added three more impressive victories, dispatching Li Jingliang, Gilbert Burns, and Kevin Holland. On October 21, Chimaev will look to score his 13th career win and a potential middleweight title opportunity as he faces his toughest test to date in one-time UFC title challenger Paulo Costa.

‘The Eraser’ will be making his first appearance since claiming a win over former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return, Khamzat Chimaev was spotted putting in some work with doppelganger and fellow undefeated pro fighter, Khamzat Maaev. An image of the pair working together in the gym comes courtesy of BRAVE CF on X (formerly Twitter), the promotion that Maaev currently calls home.

Same same pic.twitter.com/bsvUQHlKQl — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) August 21, 2023

Khamzat Maaev Kicks Off His Career with Four-Straight First-Round Finishes

Khamzat Maaev, like his UFC counterpart, is undefeated in mixed martial arts, boasting a 4-0 record with three knockouts and one win by way of a guillotine choke. All of his victories have come in the opening round. Maaev’s promotional debut at BRAVE CF 71 was a smashing success as the Chechen prospect walked through his opponent, Elie Farah, in just 41 seconds.

Maaev also competes in the welterweight division where Chimaev has spent most of his UFC career. Not only that, but the pair actually share the ‘Borz’ moniker.

Could we someday see a clash of Khamzats inside the Octagon?