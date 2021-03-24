Khamzat Chimaev is targeting a summer return.

That’s according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz who revealed that Chimaev will likely return to training in April. His ideal opponent for his comeback is Neil Magny though nothing is official.

“He’s probably going to start training in the middle of April, and is looking to fight in the beginning of July,” Abdelaziz told ESPN. “He’s still getting medical treatment on a daily basis, but he is doing much better. Neil Magny is the guy we have in mind as an opponent, but let’s see what happens.”

Chimaev had been dealing with lingering issues from COVID-19 which led to him getting pulled from two previously scheduled fights with Leon Edwards. The issues were so severe that Chimaev even went as far as announcing his retirement from the sport earlier this month.

However, it appeared to be an emotional decision as he tweeted Tuesday that he was ready to smash everyone again.

“I think a lot of us don’t truly know what these young fighters go through,” Abdelaziz added. “It’s impossible to live inside their heads and inside their bodies, and sometimes they say things out of frustration or they are just mad they can’t do what they love to do. Khamzat has been doing this all his life, so he’s almost felt crippled not being able to train, but he’s healthy now and he’s going to start training.

“I was talking to him this week and he even said he’s going to be swimming with alligators and sharks, and doing movement with these creatures, as part of a special training program.”

Chimaev will undoubtedly be looking to regain the momentum he had in 2020 where he won his first three UFC fights in the space of two months.

Are you excited to see Chimaev back?