Despite his ongoing battle with health effects amid a 2020 positive COVID-19 test result, surging prospect, Khamzat Chimaev insists he will return to active competition and continue his professional mixed martial arts career — claiming he’s “coming back to smash everybody“.



Chimaev, who has been forced to withdraw from two of three attempted main event pairings with the #3 ranked Leon Edwards since January, is still suffering from lingering health issues amid a positive test for the novel coronavirus late last year.



The Chechen-born standout is currently in Las Vegas, Nevada where he is being treated by doctor’s per travel arrangements made by the UFC and is currently taking a course of the steroidal medicine, prednisone according to UFC president, Dana White.



Warned against training or preparing for an Octagon return, Chimaev, as per White ignored the advice issued by doctors, instead, maintaining a training schedule.



On March 2nd., Chimaev posted on his official Instagram account, appearing to announce his retirement from mixed martial arts amid the ongoing health issues he’s been suffering.



“I want to say thank you all so much for supporting me in my journey in this sport,” Chimaev wrote via Google Translate. “I think I’m done, yes I know I didn’t take the belt but it’s not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you but my heart and body tell me everything. I want to say a big thank you to my team @allstargymsweden. I want to say a big thank you to @ufc.”



Posting on his story, Chimaev shared an image of a bathroom sink containing droplets of blood, before detailing how the novel coronavirus is not something that can be easily overcome. “Take yourself and your family this is the most important thing. The main thing is I do not know what this disease is but it is not easily outlived.“



According to White, however, the promotion is still expecting Chimaev to return as soon as May. Republic of Chechnya leader, Ramzan Kadyrov also explained how he has spoken with the AllStars mainstay on the phone, more or less persuading the 26-year-old to continue with his career, noting how much of an influence he has on the younger generation in Chechnya.



Chimaev’s manager, Dominance MMA leader, Ali Abdelaziz also posted on his official Twitter this afternoon, inviting the prospect of a return for his client against either Neil Magny or recent UFC Vegas 22 headliner, Kevin Holland.



“The wolf (Khamzat Chimaev) been in the mountain plotting coming to you in the summer @KChimaev #hungrywolf. I personally like (Neil) Magny or Kevin Holland both good test for the young man.“

I personally like Magny or Kevin Holland both good test for the young man https://t.co/8x5EsKahmb — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) March 23, 2021

Appearing to confirm his manager’s claims of a summer return, Chimaev posted some artwork tonight, with the caption reading: “Surprise surprise I’m coming back to smash everybody.“

Surprise surprise I’m coming back to smash everybody 😁 pic.twitter.com/2oOFJ1N4CN — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 23, 2021

Out of action since UFC Vegas 11 in September last, Chimaev burst onto the UFC scene back on ‘Fight Island’ in July — notching a second round kimura win over John Philips, before handing former Cage Warriors standout, Rhys McKee an opening round knockout loss in a short-notice promotional bow just ten-days later in record-setting fashion.



In September, Chimaev met with Roufusport submission specialist, Gerald Meerschaert, launching a massive highlight-reel win — stopping the middleweight mainstay with a single-punch in just seventeen-seconds.