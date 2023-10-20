Report – Khamzat Chimaev signs new multi fight deal ahead of UFC 294 return against Kamaru Usman

Undefeated contender, Khamzat Chimaev has reportedly put pen to paper on a new, multi-fight deal with the UFC ahead of his return to the Octagon this weekend against former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman – as he prepares for his seventh walk under the banner of the promotion.

Chimaev, the current number four ranked welterweight contender, makes his return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE – taking on former welterweight champion and former pound-for-pound number one, Usman in his return to the middleweight limit.

Sidelined since he featured in the co-headliner of UFC 279 back in September of last year, Chechen-born contender, Chimaev most recently improved to 12-0 as a professional, stopping Kevin Holland with a first round D’Arce choke submission win at the T-Mobile Arena.

Khamzat Chimaev signs a new multi-fight contract ahead of UFC 294

And ahead of his comeback to active competition, Chimaev, as per ESPN reporter, Brett Okamoto, is set to kick-off his schedule this year as part of a new multi-fight deal with the Dana White-led organization.

Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) inks a new long term deal with the UFC, a few days ahead of his middleweight fight against Kamaru Usman. Signed the new deal on Tuesday of this week. https://t.co/0szUxbz1Q8 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 20, 2023

“Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) inks a new long term deal with the UFC, a few days ahead of his middleweight fight against Kamaru Usman,” Okamoto posted on his official X account. “Signed the new deal on Tuesday of this week.”

Taking part in an officially billed championship eliminator later this weekend against Usman, Chimaev will earn his first championship bout with a win over the Auchi native in the Middle East, in the form of a title bout against newly-crowned middleweight gold holder, Sean Strickland.

Over the course of his Octagon stint, Chimaev has landed victories over John Philips, Rhys McKee, Gerald Meerschaert, Li Jingliang, one-time welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns, and the above-mentioned, Holland.

